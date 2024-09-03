Colorado Senator Visits Aviation College

Colorado Senator John Hickenlooper (D-Colorado) visited Aims Community College’s Flight Training campus at Northern Colorado Regional Airport (KFNL) in Loveland today (Septermber 3). The college offers two-year degrees in professional pilot careers, air traffic control, unmanned aircraft systems, and has plans to add a degree program in Airframe & Powerplant maintenance, with classes set to start in 2026 at a new Aircraft Maintenance Training Center.

Senator Hickenlooper said, “In the past few years, we’ve been hearing a lot about the shortage of pilots at the major airlines. It’s been hard for them to keep enough pilots eligible and have a mandatory retirement at [age] 65. We’ve got to push to get more pilots trained and ready to make sure we don’t have bottlenecks in our transportation system.”