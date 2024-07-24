Bob Hoover Academy Receives Major Boost From Industry

The Bob Hoover Academy, a Salinas, California-based nonprofit committed to empowering at risk youth through aviation education, is getting a boost from industry players who have pledged donations and resources.

Thanks to a donation by The Thomas and Stacey Siebel Foundation, the organization announced it would receive three CarbonCub Kit airplanes—one each year over the next three years—to be built by students at the Bob Hoover Academy. The academy has also partnered with AOPA integrating its High School Aviation STEM Curriculum, while Cirrus, CubCrafters, and Game Composites have all pledged job interviews and internship opportunities for students in the program.

Sean Tucker, founder of the Bob Hoover Academy, shared that there are currently 25 students in the program, but this donation will expand opportunities and open doors to the entire community. “This incredible gift will profoundly impact our students’ lives. Many come from environments where hope is scarce, and the future is bleak. Aviation provides them with not only a career path but also a lifeline, instilling self-esteem and hope. This donation will provide over $1.5 million funding over the next three years,” Tucker said.

In addition to hands-on experience building CarbonCub aircraft, graduates from the academy can expect real-world experience in the aviation industry. CubCrafters is offering guaranteed job interviews in fields such as machining, composites, welding, assembly, fabric work, paint, or services depending on their area of interest. Meanwhile Game Composites will offer two-week internships with guaranteed job interviews.

“We’re going to get this done, and we’re not going to let Bob down,” Tucker said.