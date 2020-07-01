NBAA-BACE Canceled

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) has canceled its 2020 Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The organization cited COVID-19-related travel restrictions and guidance from public health officials, such as recommendations to avoid gatherings of more than 50 people, as reasoning for the cancellation. The event was scheduled to take place Oct. 6-8 in Orlando, Florida.

“As COVID-19 has emerged as a pandemic, NBAA has consistently looked to local, state, federal and global health officials to inform our decisions and guide our actions with regard to live events,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. “NBAA has always advised its members to conduct a thorough risk evaluation before every flight to determine whether or not the mission can be safely conducted. We have brought that same discipline to the upcoming NBAA-BACE, and we regret that this year’s event must be grounded.”

As previously reported by AVweb, NBAA has canceled a number of conferences and conventions as a result of the pandemic including its International Operators Conference (IOC2020), Business Aircraft Finance, Registration & Legal Conference, Asian Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition (ABACE) and European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE). The organization also announced COVID-19-related staff reductions last May. Next year’s NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition is expected to take place Oct. 12-14, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada.