NBAA Announces Staff Reductions

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) announced on Tuesday that it will be making “significant” reductions to its workforce due to the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The organization also cited the need to “retain a sharp focus on advocacy, strategic communications, operational support, the production of NBAA-BACE and other events.” The extent of the staffing cuts has not been made public.

“As we know, the COVID-19 pandemic is challenging organizations of every kind, and NBAA is certainly not immune to those challenges,” said NBAA CEO Ed Bolen. “The decisions we’re making have been among our most difficult ever, but I firmly believe they are appropriate to ensure NBAA, and business aviation, will thrive as we look to the future.”

As previously reported by AVweb, NBAA has cancelled a series of events this year due to pandemic including its 2020 International Operators Conference (IOC2020), 2020 Business Aircraft Finance, Registration & Legal Conference, Asian Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition (ABACE) and European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE). According to NBAA, the association currently represents more than 11,000 companies and professionals in the business aviation community.