IATA Indentifies three Safety Areas For Attention

The International Air Transportation Association (IATA) today spotlighted what it considers three priorities for sustaining progress in aviation safety. At its World Safety and Operations Conference in Marrakech, the trade group noted its focus on strengthening global standards, building a safety culture, and leveraging data to combat what it identified as “growing operational challenges, numerous regional conflicts, and evolving cybersecurity threats.”

IATA also identified two examples of best practices for improving safety. It called for a transition to its risk-based Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), which “provides a globally recognized safety standard for airline operations with a 20-year history of supporting safe operations.” And the trade group also called for timely publication of accident reports, saying that, since 2018, less than half of final accident reports had been published. This shortfall is in conflict with Annex 13 of the Chicago Convention. “IATA calls on all governments to prioritize meeting this essential safety obligation.”