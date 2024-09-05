Baltimore Man Detained For Allegedly Trying To Steal Aircraft

The man, 43-year-old Joseph Goldman, reportedly breached security and drove onto airport grounds before abandoning his vehicle and entering an empty Gulfstream G4. Local news station FOX 45 reported that pilot T.J. Turbin, who was scheduled to fly the jet, found Goldman in the captains seat.

“I looked up and there was someone sitting in the left seat with the headset on, so I’m like this is interesting,” said Turbin. “It was a complete surprise, like, okay something is wrong, what’s wrong, let’s figure out what’s wrong. I have never seen this in my whole career in aviation. I have never seen anything like that,” he told Fox45.