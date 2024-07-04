Ex-Boeing Inspector Claims Scrapyard Parts Were Used In Assembly Lines

In the latest blow to Boeing, another whistleblower has come forward alleging that the company has been incorporating ‘scrapyard parts’ into its factory assembly lines for more than a decade.

Merle Meyers, a former Boeing quality control manager, told CNN that workers in the company’s 787 Dreamliner factory in Everett, Washington, “routinely took parts that were deemed unsuitable to fly out of an internal scrap yard and put them back on factory assembly lines.” Meyers estimates that some 50,000 parts bypassed quality control and were incorporated into aircraft assembly.

According to Meyers, the deficiencies he observed were intentional, organized efforts by Boeing to meet aggressive production timelines.

Meyers, who left the company last year, says he doesn’t believe Boeing continues to use scrap yard parts, however, he alleges that the practice of incorporating other unauthorized parts into assembly lines continues.

Meanwhile, whistleblower complaints continue to surge as a new report shows more than 100 employees have come forward since the beginning of the year. In comparison, 2023 showed a total of 11 reports.