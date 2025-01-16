NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

GAMI Releases Video Of Fuel Drip Test

Founder George Braly says they’ve been unable to replicate results that caused paint damage.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

GAMI

General Aviation Modifications Inc. has completed its own version of a 10-day simulation of a slow leak of its G100UL unleaded fuel and no paint damage resulted. In the video results below, GAMI founder and chief of engineering George Braly says the fuel was allowed to drip and evaporate on a side panel from a Bonanza with 20-year-old paint. The paint was stained by the dye in the fuel but GAMI was able to clean that up with normal shop techniques.

"...we have yet to see any paint that we have been able to replicate that has been damaged in any way by exposure to G100UL either by soaking or doing a drip and evaporation...," Braly said in the video. The test and resulting video was in response to videos posted by California A and P Michael Luvara who said he got much different results. In Luvara's tests, all paint samples suffered damage. Braly said the company takes these kinds of concerns "very seriously" and encourages all customers to report any issues with the fuel so they can investigate.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
