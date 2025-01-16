GAMI Releases Video Of Fuel Drip Test

General Aviation Modifications Inc. has completed its own version of a 10-day simulation of a slow leak of its G100UL unleaded fuel and no paint damage resulted. In the video results below, GAMI founder and chief of engineering George Braly says the fuel was allowed to drip and evaporate on a side panel from a Bonanza with 20-year-old paint. The paint was stained by the dye in the fuel but GAMI was able to clean that up with normal shop techniques.

"...we have yet to see any paint that we have been able to replicate that has been damaged in any way by exposure to G100UL either by soaking or doing a drip and evaporation...," Braly said in the video. The test and resulting video was in response to videos posted by California A and P Michael Luvara who said he got much different results. In Luvara's tests, all paint samples suffered damage. Braly said the company takes these kinds of concerns "very seriously" and encourages all customers to report any issues with the fuel so they can investigate.