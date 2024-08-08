ICON Aircraft Completes Sale To SG Investment America

ICON Aircraft has successfully completed its asset sale to SG Investment America, with nearly all assets transferred to the new entity, which will continue to operate as ICON Aircraft.

The manufacturer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year, declaring $170 million in debt. In June, legal filings showed SG Investment bought Icon for $15.79 million.

In an Aug. 2 press release, outgoing CEO Jerry Meyer said, “It has been an incredible honor to lead ICON Aircraft and work with the brightest and most passionate group of people I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing. I want to extend my deepest appreciation to every team member for their dedication and hard work. I wish them and the company nothing but success in this exciting new chapter.”

Jason Huang, the new President, will lead ICON through the transition and noted that he is optimistic about the company's growth and opportunities.