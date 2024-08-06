Non-Certificated Instructor Faces Manslaughter Charge In Student’s Death
A flight instructor who flew students for almost a year after surrendering his certificate has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the crash that killed one of those students. ABC News is reporting Phillip Everton McPherson II, 36, of Haddon Township, New Jersey is facing the charge after the Piper Arrow he and the 49-year-old student, identified only as K.K., crashed and caught fire shortly after takeoff from Queen City Airport in Allentown on Sept. 28, 2022. MacPherson was seriously injured in the crash.
MacPherson had surrendered his ticket in October of 2021 after two runway excursions with students onboard and failing an unspecified test. Charging documents allege he knew he was not competent to teach student pilots but that didn't stop him from doing so. Federal prosecutors have also charged him with 40 counts of flying passengers illegally. He has pleaded not guilty.