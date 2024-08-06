Non-Certificated Instructor Faces Manslaughter Charge In Student’s Death

A flight instructor who flew students for almost a year after surrendering his certificate has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the crash that killed one of those students. ABC News is reporting Phillip Everton McPherson II, 36, of Haddon Township, New Jersey is facing the charge after the Piper Arrow he and the 49-year-old student, identified only as K.K., crashed and caught fire shortly after takeoff from Queen City Airport in Allentown on Sept. 28, 2022. MacPherson was seriously injured in the crash.