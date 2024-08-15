NBAA To Honor Flight Attendant For Heroic Efforts Following Fatal Crash

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) will honor flight attendant Sydney Bosmans, 27, with the Above and Beyond Award for Heroic Achievement for her actions in the aftermath of a crash involving a Hop-A-Jet Bombardier Challenger 604 earlier this year.

Bosmans will receive the prestigious award during a reception at NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), which takes place Oct. 22-24 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On Feb. 9, 2024, a Bombardier Challenger 604 en route from Columbus, Ohio, suffered a dual-engine flameout while approaching Naples Airport (APF) in Florida. The aircraft crashed into a highway and noise barrier wall, resulting in the death of the two pilots.

NBAA noted that in the aftermath of the crash, Bosmans demonstrated quick thinking and extraordinary composure under pressure. After recognizing the main cabin door was stuck due to impact forces, and the over-wing exit was blocked by post-crash fire, Bosmans directed passengers to a small, externally accessible baggage door at the rear of the cabin. The three were able to escape moments before a secondary explosion consumed the rear of the aircraft in flames.

“Faced with a harrowing, life-threatening crisis, Sydney Bosmans maintained calm and clear thinking and drew upon her professional training to quickly identify a means of escape that saved three lives,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. “Safety is at the forefront of our industry, and Sydney’s actions demonstrate how safety is also the paramount duty for all cabin personnel. We are pleased to present her with NBAA’s Above and Beyond Award for Heroic Achievement.”