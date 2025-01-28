Duffy Confirmed As Transportation Secretary

Sean Duffy, a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives representing Wisconsin, was overwhelmingly approved as the next Secretary of Transportation. The Senate vote confirming Duffy was 77 to 22. The 53-year-old served in the House between 2011 and 2019 and has since served as a commentator for Fox News and co-host of a show on Fox Business.

Praised for his ability to work across party lines, Duffy won a vote of confidence from Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat. “I am confident that Sean is the right person for this job in this upcoming administration," she said.

Duffy also won endorsements from aviation associations and trade groups. Jack Pelton, chairman and CEO of the Experimental Aircraft Association said, “EAA looks forward to working with Secretary Duffy on matters important to the general aviation community. General aviation is in its safest period in history amid renewed growth, and we look forward to continuing this progress with the new administration.”

Pete Bunce, president and CEO of the General Aviation Manufacturers Association said, “Throughout the confirmation process, we have been impressed with Secretary Duffy’s policy knowledge and leadership credentials, which will serve him well as head of the U.S. Department of Transportation.”