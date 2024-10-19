Tentative Deal Reached In Boeing Strike

Boeing and the leaders of the machinists union have reached a tentative deal that could end a month-long strike at production facilities. The company has offered a 35 percent wage increase, up from the 25 percent hike that was summarily rejected by the union to prompt the strike by more than 33,000 members. The members must ratify the deal but the leaders stopped short of recommending that. Instead it said the latest offer "warrants presenting to the members and is worthy of your consideration." The vote will be held Wednesday. The last offer was recommended by the leadership and was rejected by 95 percent of members.