Universal Hydrogen Folds

Universal Hydrogen, which was trying to develop workable systems to power aircraft with hydrogen, has folded after burning through about $100 million in investor capital. The Seattle Times is reporting the company sent a memo to shareholders on Thursday saying there was no way forward for the startup. “We were unable to secure sufficient equity or debt financing to continue operations and similarly were unable to secure an actionable offer for a sale of the business or similar strategic exit transaction,” the Times quoted the memo from CEO Mark Cousin.
The company did have some breakthroughs. It configured a Dash-8 so that one engine ran on hydrogen and the other ran on Jet A, and it flew once in 2023 with considerable fanfare. Getting airborne was just one challenge, however. Hydrogen, while environmentally benign when burning, is difficult to handle and store and needs large amounts of electricity to produce. Universal was working on modular fuel storage cells and sourcing hydrogen from green sources. Cousin said he hopes the strides made by Universal will inform future efforts. “We are deeply proud of the work the team has done to create the first commercially viable hydrogen aviation ecosystem,” Cousins wrote. “It is our sincere hope that these efforts will live on as part of a future entity.”
This company should be the poster child for all that is wrong with the notion that ‘alternative’ methods of powering serious airplanes is possible. They burned through $100M of investor of money and have nothing to show for it! As bad as that is, the investors themselves ought to be checked by a psychiatrist. The road to hell is paved with good intentions. I swear you could sell these people anything if you just call it ‘green.’
Worse yet, they’re only now realizing that hydrogen is “diifficult to handle and store and needs large amounts of electricity to produce.” Who the hell was advising these people? It sure wasn’t anyone with a physics degree! Assume for a second that they were successful … would the planet be any better off generating huge amounts of hydrogen from an energy hog process located somewhere else? Seems to me the EV world is finding out the same thing, too. They put the cart in front of the horse as well.
I have zero empathy OR sympathy for anyone involved with the absolutely nutty idea here. Hang on … for other than specialty ops, the notion of people moving electric flying contraptions won’t be far behind. One thing is likely for sure … this CEO should be held SERIOUSLY culpable for losing — NO! Wasting — all that money. He should spend some time making small rocks out of big ones. This whole thing reminds me of the NASA X-47 electric airplane debacle which raises my blood pressure off the scale.
Shame on all of these people!
Rumour has it the CEO is a candidate to take over that job at Boeing!
Are proposing new regulations or an entirely new regulatory agency to determine which investments private investors should and shouldn’t be allowed to invest their capital in?
No … I’m just saying they need their heads examined because — well — they’re ignorant of the laws of physics.
I’ve often said that if I had their money, I’d burn mine. Now I have a better concept of what that means. I’m reminded of a recent House oversight meeting targeting secretary of transportation Pete Buttigieg. In 2021, seven billion dollars were allocated to build a national network of electric car charging stations. The result after 3 years is that somewhere in the country, 7 more cars can simultaneously be charging. Mr Buttigieg said that the permitting and planning takes time but the network will be functioning by 2030.
Don’t worry too much for “investors” there are tax laws that them and their political friends put into place that makes it all good for this kind of malarkey.
One likely investor is us! Wonder how many tax payer “Green investment” dollars were involved.
Guys! Such righteous indignation! I can see you now with frock coats, goatees, and pince nez, lecturing from the pulpit on a Sunday morning!
What this might be actually is something akin to the Dutch Tulip craze of the 16 or 17 hundreds, where the bubble of investors seemed unstoppable until it stopped.
There are lots of business ideas that seem great, until they aren’t. It’s not a crime. It’s called taking a risk where some people feel the risk is small, while others feel it’s not worth it.
To each their own.
“…the first commercially viable hydrogen aviation ecosystem,”
They were there… “ecosystem”?
“We were unable to secure sufficient equity or debt financing to continue operations…”
Just needed more $…
“Cousin said he hopes the strides made by Universal will inform future efforts.”
I’ll go along with that part, unless “strides” is the wrong word.
Larry S – I could not have said it better myself. Somehow, my degree in Electrical Engineering from Purdue keeps telling me that these Flash Gordon ideas will never be commercially viable.
Thanks. I throttled myself to not say what I was REALLY thinking, twinpilot. You learned in Physics 101 in hour 1 that ‘energy is neither created nor destroyed; it merely changes form.’ Too bad the people who think they’re saving the planet by WASTING energy by either changing its form or by moving it long distances or creating complex machines didn’t learn this. SIGH!
I still have plans for a perpetual motion machine…
Thinking about it some more, you wouldn’t want your grandmother’s 2-cycle engine powered Maytag washing machine any more than you’d want a hydrogen powered twin otter. Each form of energy has its place and that’s why the early electric cars gave way to cars powered by dead dinosaurs and washing machines run on 110VAC. Energy density plays a part. Transporting that energy plays a part. Manufacturing and storing that energy plays a part. The people of “Universal Hydrogen” were SO blinded by the word “green” that they either ignored that OR are ignorant to it? I’ll say it again … SHAME on them!
And another thing … $100M is 10% of a BILLION BUCKS. This is insanity on steroids … wasted. Think of what $100M could do in other places. Maybe NordicDave (above) has it right … WE paid for some of this nonsense. Maybe the NASA X-47 Program Manager went on to work for Universal Hydrogen?
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!!
It takes 6 units of energy to isolate, refrigerate (-235C) and compress one unit of hydrogen energy to usable form.
That math has been known for a long time.
The Universal Hydrogen fiasco is what happens when politicians and the climate mob peruse the periodic table, and convince stupid money to invest.
SHUSH, Tiger. The ‘mob’ is busy saving the planet while simultaneously allowing the world’s poopulation (sp. on purpose) to expand exponentially.
The population is really the problem. No one is doing a damn thing about that.
If fact, some countries are encouraging the population to breed more. It is a Ponzi scheme of sorts.
And the same people who invested in Universal Hydrogen probably see those bleeding heart TV commercials begging for money to ‘save the poor starving masses of the world and eagerly support that. Meanwhile, at the ‘poor starving masses of the world’ HQ, the CEO is likely banking or enjoying 90% of it, spending 7% on more TV commercials and sending corn flakes over to wherever 🙁
I’d like to see a very in depth and strict analysis of Mark Cousin’s personal financial status / situation! SAY … Mr Cousin, why don’t you come on here at AvWeb and ‘splain’ what’s going on better than a terse ‘we be gone’ statement.
You are dead on, Jethro. Population is, and has been, the biggest problem for most of our lives. In spite of losing between 50 and 60 million people in the wars of the twentieth century, the population has climbed to an unsustainable point. The earth and its environment could easily support around 3 billion humans, but not the 8+ billion we have today. To make matters worse, many of those people aspire to have all the consumer goods and other things we enjoy as Americans. Ain’t going to happen. Unfortunately, we don’t have a humane way of getting rid of 5 billion inhabitants. The Black Death of the Middle Ages wiped out about half the population of Europe. The next one, when it arrives, may well do the same worldwide.
Well, we could just shove a few billion Chinese over the edge!
More slaves, more taxes…
If you look over the history of technology and innovation, you will see that the graveyard of ideas is full of companies like Universal Hydrogen. How many people tried and failed to produce a heavier than air flying machine before the Wright Brothers finally succeeded? At the time, the general consensus was that heavier than air flight was lunacy and impossible. Yet, a century later, we see how wrong they were. Back then, some of those people worked on their own (like the Wright’s) and some burned tax dollars like Langley. I agree with you, Larry, that private enterprise usually works better than those burning public money. However, the challenges of modern technology advancement are so expensive that a guy working in his basement has little to no chance without some public assistance. I would not feel sorry for the investors in this case. Venture capitalists are not stupid people, nor are they starry eyed dreamers detached from reality. They know that for every successful breakthrough there are at least 3-5 failures that looked good but didn’t make it. They play a numbers game. The reason Universal Hydrogen went under is because the VC’s pulled the plug and declined further investment. It didn’t mean that UH was on a fool’s mission, it just means that they weren’t making enough progress to justify more investment.
I’m a chemical engineer and I recognize the immense challenge of efficiently producing “green” hydrogen, moving and storing it, and using it to power a flying machine. But I won’t say that it is impossible – either technologically or economically. In the last month, several advancements in hydrogen production have moved the needle in the right direction. Having said all that, there are still huge obstacles standing in the way. It won’t be here any time soon. In answer to your next question, would I, or did I, invest in UH? Oh, Hell no! 😉
Well … as I recall, the Hindenburg used hydrogen. How’d that work out for them 87 years ago? Admittedly, they were using it for buoyancy but — still …
While hydrogen has a different set of issues to resolve compared with Avgas or Jet A1, it has significant advantages, and the work that companies like Universal Hydrogen have done and others are doing contributes to the scientific/engineering body of knowledge for the future.
I never get tired of using reason, history, physics, and basic economics to be proven right.
P.T Barnum was once again also proven right.
This is not a problem for me, as long as it is voluntarily funded by private investors and not tax dollars. People have a right to waste their own money however they want. If you are going to get mad, here is one of many legitimate reasons:
“On March 13, 2024, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $750 million in funding for 52 projects across 24 states to dramatically reduce the cost of clean hydrogen”
Nothing like smearing projects across congressional districts to highlight a complete waste of money.
So, “it takes 6 units of energy to isolate, refrigerate (-235C) and compress one unit of hydrogen energy to usable form”. So it’s no wonder that the investors’ 100 million shrinks as the entrepreneurs’ wealth increases 17 million.
No worries, the investors got a huge share of the virtual signalling, but I fear, that millions are really gone from the pension funds, i.e. from us, as @NordicDave suspected. Many pension companies have invested “responsibly” in ETF climate funds. It’s so easy to be a “good person”.
Otherwise, I think, the Wright brothers had the basics of physics under control and that’s why their experiments were successful. Electricity and hydrogen fanatics, on the other hand, only understand how to deceive the unintelligent.
there are a lot of investors that love investing in potential business that look dramatic but have no chance of being practical. Hydrogen probably will have a place in our energy future but as many above have said, in a very weight and complexity sensitive application, Aircraft are not that application.
A good example of the crazier it looks the more investment it gets, is a diesel engine called the “ecomotor” it got huge amounts of crazy investment while a very practical new aircraft engine like the “EPS aircraft diesel” struggled to get good investment. The Eps diesel and several others being developed in the less than 800 hp catagory are weight competitive in flights of 2 hours with reserves and beyond that endurance offer great advantages. but many investors would not invest because it looked pretty normal (although to work well and compete with existing technology) it needed excellent design and lots of small improvements not very obvious.
one of the ways to get rich is to develop something really strange looking and investors will flock to it. having a lot of$$ is not a guarantee of being smart. especially people who made their money easily are prone to this.
I am so glad that all the expert naysayers concerning this hydrogen-powered flight weren’t around at the beginning of powered flight. There were many failures in the powered flight endeavor. When it was achieved, did it have a practical application? No. Was there infrastructure to support it. No. All of that was to come and powered flight provided my family with a fine living.
This attempt to achieve hydrogen-powered flight failed. However, others may build on their experiences and may someday find success.
I have no doubt that all the commenters here are fabulously wealthy through their innate ability to pick winning technologies without fail.
I’m with you Bill K. I was an R&D engineer at a national lab for 34 years. I worked on a number of research projects that had the goal of advancing science and technology. Often times we failed to do one or the other, but all of them moved the needle to the right. Sometimes we learned more from our failures than we would have from the original goals. As for all of you that think basic physics defines the known universe, I’ll remind you that there was a guy named Einstein that came along and turned Newtonian physics on its head. Some of you may not know that the accuracy of satellite based GPS systems must take into account the effect of time dilation due to their velocity and gravity variation relative to the Earth. Put that into your Newtonian brains and tell me that is impossible.