Piper M700 Fury Receives Canadian Certification

Piper Aircraft announced today its single-engine-turboprop M700 Fury received type certification from Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA). Appropriately, the certification includes flight into known icing (FIKI) capability. The first delivery in Canada is scheduled before the end of Q3 this year. Approvals (and first deliveries) are expected soon from the European Union Aviation Safety Association (EASA), the U.K. and Brazil.

John Calcagno, president & CEO of Piper Aircraft, said, "This certification not only validates our commitment to safety and performance, but also opens new markets for this exceptional aircraft. The first international certification of the M700 FURY with FIKI from TCCA is a crucial part of the overall value proposition, as well as a key safety feature for operators.”