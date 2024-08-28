Aviation NewsBlogMultimediaFeaturesShows & EventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsAdvertise

Piper M700 Fury Receives Canadian Certification

Piper Aircraft announced today its single-engine-turboprop M700 Fury received type certification from Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA). Appropriately, the certification includes flight into known icing (FIKI) capability. The first delivery…

Piper Aircraft announced today its single-engine-turboprop M700 Fury received type certification from Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA). Appropriately, the certification includes flight into known icing (FIKI) capability. The first delivery in Canada is scheduled before the end of Q3 this year. Approvals (and first deliveries) are expected soon from the European Union Aviation Safety Association (EASA), the U.K. and Brazil.

John Calcagno, president & CEO of Piper Aircraft, said, "This certification not only validates our commitment to safety and performance, but also opens new markets for this exceptional aircraft. The first international certification of the M700 FURY with FIKI from TCCA is a crucial part of the overall value proposition, as well as a key safety feature for operators.”

Powered by a single Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-52 turboprop engine, the M700 Fury has a maximum cruise speed of 301 knots true airspeed (KTAS), with a range of 1,149 nautical miles. At normal cruise (292 KTAS), range is 1,424 nm. The Fury comes with the certified FIKI system and Garmin Autoland. Piper adds: “The Garmin G3000 avionics suite includes Autothrottle, Emergency Descent Mode, Electronic Stability Protection, SurfaceWatch, SafeTaxi, and Garmin PlaneSync."

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
