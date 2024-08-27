Aviation NewsBlogMultimediaFeaturesShows & EventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsAdvertise

NTSB Cites Lax Maintenance in UH-1B Fatal Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Final Report was issued today on the fatal West Virginia crash of a Vietnam War-era Bell UH-1B helicopter on June 22, 2022. According to…

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

Photo: NTSB

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Final Report was issued today on the fatal West Virginia crash of a Vietnam War-era Bell UH-1B helicopter on June 22, 2022. According to the report, the accident was caused, in part, by inadequate inspection procedures by the operator, Marpat Aviation; and a lack of FAA oversight. All six occupants died when the UH-1B “Huey” hit power lines during an attempted forced landing following a loss of engine power.

The accident flight was the last scheduled passenger trip of the second day of the annual “Huey Reunion” at Logan County Airport (6L4). The helicopter was licensed in 2014 under the “Experimental Exhibition” category and members of the public could go for rides during the event for payment. The NTSB report said the FAA provided “basically no oversight” of Marpat’s maintenance operations. The board found that Marpat likely would have discovered the fatigue cracks in the engine component that caused the power loss if it had conducted more comprehensive inspections. The board also wrote that the FAA “lacked guidance” for inspectors to provide routine surveillance of aircraft operators with experimental airworthiness certificates, such as the one held for the UH-1B involved in the accident.

The NTSB noted that the FAA had revised its maintenance standards for ex-military aircraft with experimental airworthiness certificates in 2015, but the aircraft in question was not required to meet the newer standards based on the date of its certification.

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories
Pennsylvania’s Skyward Joins ACSF’s ASAP Program
Aviation NewsPennsylvania’s Skyward Joins ACSF’s ASAP ProgramMark Phelps
Pilatus Plans 17-Acre Facility In Florida
Aviation NewsPilatus Plans 17-Acre Facility In FloridaMark Phelps
Pilot Faces Prison For Falsifying Medical Application
Aviation NewsPilot Faces Prison For Falsifying Medical ApplicationMark Phelps
Cyberattack Cripples SeaTac Airport
Aviation NewsCyberattack Cripples SeaTac AirportRuss Niles
Corrected: Sport Pilot Hall Of Fame Inductees Named
Aviation NewsCorrected: Sport Pilot Hall Of Fame Inductees NamedRuss Niles
Polaris Dawn Launch Pushed To Wednesday
Aviation NewsPolaris Dawn Launch Pushed To WednesdayRuss Niles