Pilots Group Tackles Safety At Aspen

Experienced pilots in Aspen have joined a task force to bring down the accident rate at the notorious local airport. Pitkin County commissioners approved formation of the task force, which is made up of 12 pilots who are familiar with the airport. There have been 40 serious general aviation accidents at Aspen in the last 40 years but none involving airliners. The airport is at 7800 feet, has a sloping runway surrounded by towering mountains and is subject to rapidly changing weather. Task force Chair Barry Vaughan said the group will make recommendations to county officials and won’t have the authority to make any rules or changes itself.
“It’s a real opportunity for the local pilot community to help in airport affairs,” said Vaughan. “Airport politics are convoluted and complex, and the pilot community, often perhaps at least from one perspective, isn’t heard much.” Among those on the task force are FlightAware founder Daniel Baker and ForeFlight creator Tyson Weihs. Others include pilots and aviation industry professionals with varied backgrounds and experience. There have been four serious accidents at the airport in the last year, including two runway excursions by private jets. While no one was killed, both planes were totaled and the accidents caused more than 500,000 damage to airport property.
Many are the takeoffs, approaches and landings along with an aborted takeoff in a snow storm and one hair raising go around I have witnessed at Aspen with my heart in my mouth, all while waiting for take off minimums to go up to our company standards. I applaud any effort to corral accidents at ASE, but in my humble opinion the accident rate will remain what it is till folks start being disciplined in their operations. In plain english, it boils down to basic operational potty training.
I agree. All pilots have to do is follow the limitations listed in the performance charts. The accidents that I am familiar with were the result of the crew doing something the airplane was not designed to do, exceeding limitations.