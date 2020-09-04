Industry Round-up, September 4, 2020

This week, AVweb’s news roundup found reports on a new manual for an app-based aviation radio simulator, touchless temperature testing for an FBO’s employees and a partnership for an engineering consultant. A new 84-page companion manual is now available for app-based aviation radio simulator PlaneEnglish. “The Easy Route to Aviation Radio Proficiency: Training Manual with Activities Using PlaneEnglish Aviation Radio Simulator” was designed to offer further detail on topics covered by the app along with illustrations, a glossary of phrases and aviation terms, standard radio procedures and examples of common communication exchanges. It is priced at $19.95.

Phoenix, Arizona-based FBO Swift Aviation has announced that it has implemented mandatory touchless temperature readings for all of its employees due to coronavirus (COVID-19) related concerns. Testing is being done using Tauri + ReAX Temperature Check Tablets, which use facial recognition technology to “accurately record and assign temperatures for each employee.” The FBO is also making the system available to visiting passengers and crew.

Collinear Group, which provides services and consulting in the areas such as airworthiness and certification, digital engineering and digital manufacturing, has formed a new partnership with Ubisense Limited. Via the agreement, Collinear Group will become a sales partner for Ubisense’s SmartSpace software and Dimension4 Ultra-Wideband hardware suite. The SmartSpace technology “monitors the precise real-time location, interactions and status of people and things” using hardware and sensor solutions like the Dimension4 UWB sensors and tags.