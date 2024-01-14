Airbus Eclipsed Boeing In Deliveries, Orders

On Thursday, Airbus announced it secured 2,094 aircraft orders in 2023—a record breaking year for the European aircraft manufacturer.According to a company press release, 735 commercial aircraft were delivered globally last year, an 11 percent increase from 2022. Additionally, its current order backlog now stands at an impressive 8,598.

“We originally anticipated aviation to recover sometime in the 2023-2025 timeframe, but what we saw in 2023 was, alongside the single-aisle market, widebody return much sooner than expected, and with vigour,” said Airbus CEO of Commercial Aircraft, Christian Scherer. Last year’s record sales highlight a strong recovery for the plane maker, which has maintained the top manufacturing spot for five consecutive years, according to a Reuters report.“We have never sold as many A320s or A350s in any given year, not to mention welcoming seven new customers for the A350-1000. Travel is back and there is serious momentum!”, Scherer said.

Meanwhile, rival Boeing, continues to deal with a spate of production issues and is currently facing scrutiny over an incident involving loose bolts with its fleet of MAX 9 aircraft. Boeing said it had delivered 528 aircraft last year and secured more than 1,300 net new orders after allowing for cancellations.