G100UL Maker Refutes NATA Claim That It’s Not Ready To Sell

Vitol Aviation, which has more than a million gallons of General Aviation Modifications Inc (GAMI) G100UL unleaded avgas for sale, is disputing claims by the National Air Transportation that the fuel is not ready to be sold. In a statement last week, NATA said that without a fuel specification from ASTM International, which GAMI has chosen not to pursue, fuel suppliers and retailers “lack assurances that the unleaded fuel they are selling will not expose them to liability” and the fuel therefore cannot be considered “commercially available.” But Vitol says it has had no problem getting insurance for its handling of G100UL, the fuel has been fully tested and vetted and it fully intends to bring it to market.

“Vitol Aviation is proud to have brought the first 100 octane avgas to market, which is fully compatible with all FAA certificated engines without modification,” Vitol said in a statement to AVweb. “G100UL is has an FAA-approved specification, is tested according to ASTM standards, and fully available under standard aviation fuel contract terms.”