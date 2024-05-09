Short Final: Quick Avionics Upgrade

During my primary flight training, I hung out a lot at the local airport, getting to know the pilots and their airplanes. One guy in particular, we’ll call him “Tom,” stood out; he was a family friend and employed by a local company to fly his boss around in a Piper Twin Comanche.



One day I showed up at the pilot lounge and another local pilot asked, “Hey, did you hear about Tom?” Fearing bad news, I allowed that I hadn’t.



“They lost all their electrics one night last week, going into Miami in the Twinkie,” the friend said.



“Wow. What did they do?” I asked.



“Bought a Baron.”