Dick Rutan Dies At 85

Legendary pilot, educator and adventurer Dick Rutan died Friday, according to a press release issued on behalf of the family. (Full text follows). He was 85. Rutan, best known for the record-setting nonstop unrefueled circumnavigation he and Jeana Yeager accomplished in 1986, was surrounded by family when he died in Kootenai Hospital in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, in the early evening from complications resulting from a yearlong bout with long COVID, according to family friends.
“He spent his last day in the company of friends and family, including his brother, Burt, and passed away peacefully at Kootenai Health Hospital in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in the company of his loving wife of 25 years, Kris Rutan,” said the release. “He is survived by daughters Holly Hogan and Jill Hoffman, and his four grandchildren, Jack, Sean, Noelle, and Haley.” Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
EAA Chairman Jack Pelton said Rutan was a major contributor to the organization and aviation as a whole. “Dick Rutan is closely linked with EAA history for the past half-century,” Pelton said. “Whether it was the flights of canard aircraft to Oshkosh back in the 1970s, the unforgettable Voyager project and mission in the 1980s, or his trips to AirVenture for forum presentations almost every year, Dick Rutan was a true friend of EAA and AirVenture. We will miss him and remember him, and our condolences go to his family at this time.”
I am saddened to hear of Dick Rutan’s passing. I had the pleasure of meeting him during a particularly hot summer day at the Thermal (Jackie Cochran) Airport, just after he landed in what could only be described as a ‘rickety’ Cessna 150 in 120-degree weather while looking for a place to tiedown. My hangar faced an available tiedown and I guided him to it. His friendliness and the lively spirit he kept, even under the intense sun, impressed me. It made my day. My deepest condolences to family and friends.
Burt Rutan will be at airventure 2024
His first talk not to miss
Theater in the woods
Monday july22
7pm
‘The universe and everything else’
By burt rutan.
Condolences to to Rutan family.
No hangar at Thermal anymore, Michael. Gracefully stepped away from the cockpit, trading runway lights for porch lights.
Well darn it. He will be missed. He made general aviation exciting.
I assume that the French air force will also mourn his loss.
As one of the volunteers who helped him with the Voyager in 1985/86… this is devastating news. I believe this guy had aviation 15W-50 running in his veins … along with his brother. I consider Voyager one of the three major aviation events in my long aviation career. Lets not forget that he flew 325 missions in Viet Nam, as well, during his USAF career prior to his civil endeavors.
RIP, Dick.
Thanks for pointing it out- I was not aware
For any of you that’d like to see what may have been his last long recorded interview on Social Flight:
Larry, thanks for the video. Great interview, getting the “The Next Five Minutes”.
Blue Sky’s & Tail Winds on your journey West
My Friend
Voyager 16 to Voyager o1
Wow… a dreamer from a generation that will never be repeated. He took dreams and made them a reality in a way that was magical. It is sad in a way. My grandchildren will never know this kind of pioneer. I’m glad I was around to see it and experience it in real time. A true grit aviation pioneer all the way.
One of my favorite stories in Sport Aviation magazine, years ago was when Dick and Mike Melville flew their Long EZ’s to South Africa and then went on around the world. Real adventuresome reading.