Passenger Killed In Turbulence On Singapore Flight

One man died and about 30 others were injured, seven of them critically, after a Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-300ER hit severe turbulence over Myanmar on Tuesday. The aircraft was on flight from Heathrow to Singapore when it hit the rough air in the early afternoon. It diverted to Bangkok and landed about 3:45 local time. Images show the oxygen masks hanging down and interior panels dislodged in the cabin. It’s not clear if the plane was structurally damaged.
The dead man died on board the plane. On landing, 18 people were taken to a local hospital and 12 were treated at the scene. Crew members were among those injured. There were 211 passengers and 18 crew on the aircraft. “The remaining passengers and crew are being examined and given treatment, where necessary, at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok,” the airline said. “We deeply apologize for the traumatic experience that our passengers and crew members suffered on this flight.” Reuters reported a strong storm blew up over the mountains of Myanmar as the plane flew through that area.
I just don’t “get” why the passengers are allowed to be in their seats unbelted? Even a loosely fitting belt woulda saved much of this carnage. Having a binary caution sign — must be belted, or not — is erroneous. It oughta be STAY in your seat belted OR you can go to the restroom but then sit down and belt in. The FAA needs to step in on this one. It’s not a big thing…unless something like this happens.
On the Boeing door falling off evolution, there was no one sitting next to that hatch. IF they were, I wonder IF — properly belted in — a passenger woulda been restrained enough to remain in the cabin? On the SouthWest jet where a woman was killed, I think she was sucked out the damaged window … at least part of her. Same question?
To your point on the flights I’ve taken recently I hear pilots say something akin to : ‘we’ll see when we can get that seatbelt light off for you…’ as if it’s some inconvenience to pax? A lot do say they recommend having it on at all times – wondering if any 121ers on this forum can shed light on why it having the light off is something they strive to do. Is it to appease a small segment of curmodgens?
Agree, Larry. Unfortunately, a lot of these incidents happen over international waters or in foreign airspace, where the FAA has no jurisdiction. But they could provide leadership to convince other countries and foreign carriers to enforce such a policy. It always amazes me, the number of people who ignore the seat belt sign even when the plane is already bouncing around. Then the poor cabin crew has to jeopardize their own safety by walking around telling everyone to buckle up.
Having the seatbelt sign on or off does serve the purpose of showing a difference between (expected) turbulent flight and relatively smooth air. There must be difference that is clearly illustrated. Not only for the passengers, but also for inflight service (cabin crew). The recommendation is to keep your seatbelt fastened at all times while in your seat – this limits injury to yourself or others when an unexpected event happens. Maybe this recommendation should become a bit more towards the “should” or “must” scale regardless
This AvWeb story headline would have us believe that the deceased person died as a direct result of having been battered around by the turbulence. By the time AvWeb published this story there were multiple other news sources including aviation sources reporting that the passenger had died of a heart attack. It is entirely believable that fright brought on by this turbulence event was causal to the heart attack, but it is tabloid journalism to headline this story the way it is presently written. AvWeb readership deserves better.