Mid-Continent Instruments To Expand Wichita Facility

Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics has announced plans to expand its headquarters in Wichita, Kansas. The company expects to break ground on the 28,000-square-foot addition later this year. Expansion work will be completed by Kansas-based design firm Alloy Architecture.

“We invest heavily in research and development to propel our industry forward,” said Mid-Continent President and CEO Todd Winter. “Expanding our company allows us to grow our manufacturing facilities, in-house design, testing capabilities, and engineering department. This will attract new talent and add well-paying aviation jobs in the Air Capital.”

According to Mid-Continent, the expansion is part of its long-term plan to “support immediate and future growth” as well as accommodate increased customer demand. The company currently employs more than 200 people at its locations in Wichita, Kansas, and Chatsworth, California. Founded in 1964, Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics designs and manufactures aerospace products including instruments, avionics, electrical power systems and lithium-ion batteries.