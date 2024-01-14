NASA, Lockheed Martin Unveil Finished X-59

On Friday, NASA and Lockheed Martin displayed the X-59 QueSST (Quiet SuperSonic Technology), the agency’s latest X aircraft designed to break the sound barrier without generating a sonic boom. The aircraft was shown off at a ceremony hosted by Lockheed Martin Skunk Works at its Palmdale, California, research facility.
According to NASA, the X-59 QueSST is integral to its Low Boom Flight Demonstration project, which gathers data for informing regulations on potential commercial supersonic flight over land. The initiative comes five decades after the FAA banned such flights due to the disruptive noise caused by sonic booms.
NASA says the aircraft is expected to fly at 1.4 times the speed of sound, or 925 mph. Because of its shape and technological innovations (the aircraft is 99.7 feet long and 29.5 feet wide), NASA expects quiet supersonic flight to be possible. “In just a few short years we’ve gone from an ambitious concept to reality. NASA’s X-59 will help change the way we travel, bringing us closer together in much less time,” said NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy in a press release. NASA says the X-59 QueSST is set to make its first flight later this year.
” NASA’s X-59 will help change the way we travel”
No, the NASA Deputy Administrator is wrong.
Planes are getting larger, flying slower, and becoming more fuel efficient.
…and that I definitely would agree…
Another expensive NASA Armstrong boondoggle. The reduction in sonic boom overpressures has already been tested. The theories cum technology is known. THIS machine is being built to see if people it flies over will object to the sound. I worked on an airplane already funded to test the theories involved here … the Shaped Sonic Boom Demonstrator (SSBD) over 20 years ago. Google it. That airplane was funded by … you guessed it … NASA and DARPA and US Navy, et al.
OK … lets assume that NASA finds out that is true that a reduction in sound levels is OK with the masses … THEN what? Is NASA now working for Boom Aerospace? And just who will fly on an airplane built to fly supersonically? Answer: only the well heeled. The masses will still be flying on Boeings and Airbus’ as Arthur opined. It’s time that someone get command of the budget for NASA. STOP spending our money foolishly!