NBAA Announces Two New Professional Development Programs

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) will host two Professional Development Program (PDP) courses in the coming months. The two courses will be conducted in cooperation with local and regional aviation groups at Western Michigan University in Battle Creek (March 15); and at the Business Jet Center FBO at Dallas Love Field, Texas (April 18).

The Michigan course will be “Leadership Excellence for Business Aviation” while the Dallas session will be “Leading With a Vision.”

The new programs build on the success NBAA experienced with a Professional Development Program last fall in Utah, according to the association. “PDP courses present members with the chance to invest in both their personal and professional development. By participating in these courses, members can earn credits that contribute toward CAM [certified aviation manager] applications and recertifications, enhancing their overall career growth and qualifications,” said Molly Hitch, NBAA senior manager of professional development.