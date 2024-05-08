Turkey flew the prototype of its indigenous “fifth generation” fighter for the second time on Sunday and it stayed in the air for 14 minutes, beating the first flight of the prototype, which took place Feb. 21, by a minute. “The impending comprehensive flight tests will not only ask questions but will also provide vital responses,” a government statement said.
The KAAN, which looks like the offspring of an F-35 and F-22, will be able to carry a full suite of weapons for air-to-ground, air-to-air and air-to-ship operations. Although it’s billed as a home-grown airplane, it’s mainly a collection of systems bought from foreign companies, including the engines, which are made by GE. Turkey and Rolls-Royce are working on a joint venture to power the planes, but all the prototypes and the first production aircraft will have GE F110 engines.
They sneak a Chineses J-20 in the video…?? You couldn’t have said it better…offspring of an F-35 and F-22.
RCC, I guess they tore off the J-20 canards before flying it.
More money used in a poor country to kill people and destroy property. That money be used better if left in the pockets of the people who earned it.
Turkey is the world’s 17th largest economy and 7th in Europe. So not a poor country. Istanbul is a magnificent city and its new airport is one of the nicest I have been in.
Turkish Airlines, best business class lounge I’ve ever seen.
So I take it you’d be fine if it were a prosperous country (China?, Canada?, Israel?, US?) that spent that kind of money to “kill people and destroy property”, Kent? Or are you afraid of other countries becoming as jingoistic as you? Helpfully, your myoclonic conclusion telegraphed your real concern: _your_ “hard-earned money” being spent on things you don’t want.
More and more the comments on Avweb look like those on FlightAware.
On e of a long line of failed Turkish projects. Highly unlikely to enter production.
It’s one thing to build a flying prototype, the costs of production and support are in another realm. Just ask countries like Canada who tried to build the AVRO fighter.
If we’re speculating on motives… it’s a shot across the bow to stop slow walking or halting weapon sales from other NATO counties to Turkey, who is investing in military modernization.
From the NATO perspective, Turkey has operated outside policy and not in line with the rest of the Western alliance’s interests regarding Russia and the mid-East. NATO countries, especially the US, have concerns regarding President Erdoğan.
Stinkin’ politics killed the Arrow.
I am Turkish and certainly not a fan of Erdogan. Having said that, Turkiye has to find her own way. Look at the country’s surroundings. 200 miles to the north, Ukraine-Russia war. Another 200 miles to the east, south-east, now Iran-Israel crisis. South border, Syrian crisis and ISIS. Some 5 million Syrian and Afghan refugees fleed from these conflicts (possibly some Palestinians from Gaza?) trying to survive within the country. Name another country within NATO with such a backdrop. I certainly don’t know whether this KAAN project will ever proceed all the way to the serial production. It is still an enourmous engineering challenge not so many countries thinking to attempt nowadays. On the other hand, I remember, some 30 years ago when Turkish unmanned aerial systems started to fly, they had a similar, suspected future, then. They all seem to earn some respectful status today. Will Kaan ever reach to that level? Time will say…
Very well put. oertem. It’s easy to badmouth military spending UNTIL it hits at YOUR back door. Beyond what you said, the current Administration holding back on weaponry for Ukraine and Israel would also be of concern were I in Turkey’s ‘shoes.’ As long as Ukraine is fighting for its survival and seriously keeping Russian adventurism at bay, it’s good for everyone. Same thing with Israel. At some point, all of these conflicts could morph together and become a third world war OR at least a more serious regional conflict. SO … good for Turkey for at least trying. Even here in the US, we spend scads and scads of money on developing weaponry and then don’t follow through on buying it all in sufficient numbers .. often canceling programs well short of full funding. So that’d be another reason for other countries to develop their own weaponry.
“the current Administration holding back on weaponry for Ukraine”
Larry, this is an aviation forum, not a political one, but if you want to get political, at least don’t embarrass yourself by citing the wrong administration. That was the previous administration (he was impeached for that) and your current House Republican Putin caucus and your fav running for re-election after he lost the last one.