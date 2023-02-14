Beta Technologies Alia-250 Prototype Flies A Demo At New York-Area Airport

Beta Technologies and Blade Air Mobility jointly announced what they call the “historic” first New York metropolitan-area flight today (Feb. 14) of Beta’s Alia-250 prototype electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The aircraft took off conventionally, but did have the lift propellers installed, according to Beta. There are two prototype aircraft, the company said. “One test article is configured for vertical takeoff and landing and one is configured for conventional takeoff and landing, since the aircraft will spend about 98 percent of flight time on the wing.”

Also known as an electrical vertical aircraft (EVA) and with a capacity of up to six occupants, the prototype made two flyovers down the runway at Westchester County Airport (KHPN). The two partner companies assess the decibel level of the aircraft in vertical-flight mode to be 1/10th that of conventional helicopters.

In April 2021, Blade announced an agreement to “facilitate the purchase of up to 20 of Beta’s first passenger-configured Alia-250 aircraft by its network of operators.” Blade, which currently provides services using conventional helicopters, said it plans to use the first Alia-250s within its network of terminals in the U.S. Beta has agreed to develop and install charging infrastructure at “key locations.”

As for the demonstration flight, a Beta spokesperson told AVweb, “Alia took off at 9:07 a.m., and completed two laps before touching back down at 9:20 a.m.” Of arguably more interest, she said the all-electric prototype flew the 250 nautical miles to KHPN from Beta’s facility in Plattsburgh, New York, with one stop. The spokesperson added, “We have also flown this prototype aircraft on multiple thousand-mile-plus missions, including from Plattsburgh to Bentonville, Arkansas, and to Louisville, Kentucky—charging on our own charging infrastructure, which we’re building out in parallel with our aircraft.” She said the Alia-250 takes less than an hour to recharge.

Blade currently provides services around the world. Rob Wiesenthal, Blade CEO, said, “This demonstration is a big milestone in our transition from helicopters to electric vertical aircraft, and we are pleased that our partners at Beta have designed the right aircraft with the requisite range, capacity, and noise profile, for use in our key markets, including our home base of New York City. We are confident EVAs will be a game-changer both for our company and New York City’s transportation system once certified by the FAA.”

Kyle Clark, Beta’s founder and CEO, said, “We continue to progress our aircraft, flying real-life missions and gaining proficiency in the national airspace. We were glad to be able to fly here from our flight test facility in Plattsburgh to work with Blade to operationalize our partnership.”