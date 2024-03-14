DoT Inspector General To Audit FAA Efforts On Drone Integration

Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operation of unmanned and autonomous systems (UAS) operations took a big step forward today (March 13). The Office of the Inspector General (OIG) for the Department of Transportation (DoT) filed a memorandum on the FAA’s efforts to establish a regulatory framework for such operations.

According to the memo, “Nationwide interest in using unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), commonly referred to as ‘drones,’ in complex operations beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) is expanding.” The FAA reports that more than 369,000 commercial drones were registered as of the end of last year, with nearly 1 million expected to enter service by 2027.

The DoT acknowledges there are safety challenges associated with incorporating drones into the National Airspace System, but asserts that expanding BVLOS capability is vital to retaining a technology leadership role for the U.S. And advancing the capability of drones can also benefit safety across all modes of transportation. “For example,” the OIG memo says, “drones can perform dangerous bridge inspections or replace vehicles on roads, reducing the risk of accidents and loss of life.” FAA efforts on behalf of expanding drone operations include flight tests in partnership with both government and industry stakeholders and looking into recommendations from a rulemaking committee devoted to BVLOS issues.

The OIG is initiating an audit this month to oversee the FAA’s integration efforts “due to their importance for maintaining U.S. leadership in aeronautics as well as their potential for introducing risks to the National Airspace System.” The audit will assess ongoing development of the FAA’s regulatory framework for BVLOS drone operations.