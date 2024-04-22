Here’s one we missed in our Sun ‘n Fun 2024 coverage. Oxygen bottles rule the general aviation space because pedestrian oxygen generators simply aren’t optimized for use in small aircraft cabins. Aithre Aviation said there has been sizable demand for such a system so it developed one—called the Turbo Oxygen Maker—and it brought one to Sun ‘n Fun 2024. Aviation Consumer Editor in Chief Larry Anglisano spent some time in the Aithre booth for a demo with Aithre’s Dr. James Runnels, who described the unit’s operation and installation.