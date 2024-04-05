New T-Shirt Line Launched By Aeroswag

Aeroswag, an aircraft merch e-commerce provider, rolls out a new t-shirt product line that includes images of nearly 2,000 aircraft, featuring military, general aviation, business aviation, helicopter, airliner, vintage, and even UAVs.

“As a pilot and avgeek, trying to find high-quality t-shirts, hats, tumblers, golf shirts, and hoodies that feature my favorite aircraft in a single location has been challenging. With Aeroswag’s new product line, I found hundreds of t-shirts that I would like to have in my closet. Unfortunately, my wife will only let me have around a dozen, so the hardest part will be narrowing down my selections,” stated Craig Fuller, CEO of Firecrown (parent of FLYING) and the owner of Aeroswag.

The aircraft featured in the online catalog include the B-2 Stealth Bomber, F-35, Wright Flyer, E-A4, Cessna 182, Bonanza, Lear 45, Bombardier Global, and hundreds more. The catalog also includes kit-built aircraft, various modifications, and even gyrocopters.

“If you’re looking for a great t-shirt with an awesome illustration of virtually any aircraft produced in quantity, Aeroswag’s new product line is where you will find it,” Fuller explained.