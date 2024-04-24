C-54 Fuel Transport Down In Alaska (Updated With Video Link)

A C-54 transport carrying fuel crashed a few minutes after takeoff from Fairbanks, Alaska, on Tuesday. The plane, the military version of the DC-4 airliner, was carrying two crew and both died in the crash. The aircraft was owned by Alaska Air Fuel and crashed into the Tanana River about 10 a.m.

Video shows fire erupting on the aircraft before it banked sharply left and descended quickly. “The aircraft slid into a steep hill on the bank of the river where it caught fire. No survivors have been located,” the Alaska Department of Public Safety said in a statement.