Dynon Avionics’ Mike Schofield shows off the company’s newest display, the 12-inch HDX1200, which joins the 10-inch HDX1100 and 7-inch HDX800 in the SkyView lineup.The new display carries over all the features of the existing SkyView HDX architecture but adds a larger touchscreen display. Mike also discusses the new options for the Advanced Flight Systems Advanced Panel system that includes its integrated electrical control module that includes electronic circuit breakers and full integration with either Advanced Flight or Dynon EFISes.