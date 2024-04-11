There’s a higher-level skill set required to properly use a ship’s weather radar—so much so that Garmin has an entire pilot course dedicated to teaching new users the ins and outs. But Garmin says it has taken a lot of the guesswork out of using its new GXW 8000 StormOptix Doppler radar thanks to new automation built into the GTN 750Xi GPS navigator, including an Auto Mode that automatically controls the radar tilt and gain commands.

The GWX 8000 has been out for a while, but the interface on the popular GTN 750Xi is new, and it makes weather radar available to more aircraft while reducing workload. In this video, Aviation Consumer Editor in Chief Larry Anglisano spent some time in the Garmin booth with Garmin’s Kyle Ludwick for an overview.