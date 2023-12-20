Southwest Pilots May Vote On New Contract

Negotiators for Southwest’s pilots’ union say they reached a tentative deal to end protracted negotiations with the country’s fourth largest carrier. Reuters is reporting the agreement in principle was reached on Tuesday and must now be reviewed by the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association board before it’s sent to the 10,000 members. The union board will meet Wednesday to decide whether to present it to the membership.

The negotiations have been going on for three years, including 14 months of federal mediation. Details of the proposed deal have not been released but it’s likely to include hefty pay increases and improvements in working conditions. The three largest carriers, American, United and Delta, have all recently settled with their pilots with pay increases from 30 to 50 percent. SWAPA says the stalled talks have prompted hundreds of its members to join the other airlines.