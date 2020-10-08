Censys Technologies Names Unmanned Safety Institute as Manufacturer Approved and Endorsed Education and Training Provider

ORLANDO, Fla. (October 8, 2020) – Unmanned Safety Institute (USI), the leading aviation-based safety training and industry certification provider for unmanned operations, has been contracted by Censys Technologies (Censys) to perform the training and education services associated with its state-of-the-art Sentaero family of VLOS and BVLOS, long range and rapid data processing Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS).

Censys and USI believe that this relationship between the manufacturer and the training service provider will allow operators of Censys UAS to benefit from established aviation best practices and standardization that will lead to effective safety and risk mitigation, leading to an increase ROI on use of the UAS technology.

“I have been watching the development of the Censys product line for some time now. As impressive and capable as their UAS offerings are, I find their commitment to ensuring that their customers have a safe and productive experience even more impressive,” said Josh Olds, USI president and co-founder. “USI is honored to work with Censys as an authorized training and education provider and share their commitment to ensuring that their customers can safely extract the value out of this amazing technology.”

The Censys family of aircraft stand out from their competitors with an unmatched combination of endurance and high-resolution imagery and offer both fixed wing and vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capabilities in visual and beyond visual line of sight operations. Censys is among the first UAS manufacturers commercially delivering BVLOS-enabling onboard detect-and-avoid technology as a standard offering.

“At Censys, our team is singularly focused to make sure that our products help our customers meet or beat their objectives so they can better manage and grow their businesses,” said Trevor Perrott, President and CEO of Censys. “When it comes to training and educating our customers to operate their UAS, we wanted to align with a company that values safety and aviation best practices as much as we do, and has a proven track record in their ability to transfer that knowledge and commitment to each pilot they train. USI checks all of those boxes for us.”

USI will perform this training at various customer locations or its UAS Center of Excellence in Port St. Joe Florida and will kick-off in the fall of 2020.