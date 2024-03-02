Boeing Eyes Acquisition Of SpirtAeroSystems

According to multiple reports, Boeing is in talks to acquire Spirit AeroSystems—its key supplier of 737 MAX fuselages, which recently came under fire following a midflight door panel blowout in January.

Sources say the move to bring Spirit AeroSystems under its arm could help Boeing with greater oversight of its manufacturing process.

As first reported by the Wall Street Journal, Spirit AeroSystems hired financial advisors to explore strategic options and held discussions about a potential repurchase by its former owner, Boeing. The supplier is also discussing selling operations in Ireland that make parts for European planemaker and Boeing rival Airbus, the Journal reported.

Neither Boeing nor Spirit AeroSystems has commented on the deal. As of Friday, shares of Spirit AeroSystems surged more than 13 percent, while Boeing fell more than one percent.

Boeing continues to face a multitude of legal and regulatory challenges including a potential criminal investigation over the door plug failure and a 90-day deadline to construct a plan to address its production issues.