NetJets Takes Options On 232 Challenger 3500s

NetJets now has up to 2,000 business jets on order following the announcement that is has options to buy 232 Challenger 3500 super midsize aircraft. If fully exercised, the deal would be worth more than $6 billion. Meanwhile, Bombardier announced that a confirmed deal for 12 Challenger 3500s worth $326 million revealed in December is going to NetJets. The Bombardier deal comes after blockbuster announcements for sales and options to Textron and Embraer in the last six months.

“We couldn’t be prouder to see the Challenger 3500 business jet join the NetJets’ fleet as we write the next chapter of our long-term collaboration,” said Bombardier CEO Eric Martel. NetJets said in a statement that “as we evaluate demand and overall growth within the market, we are confident the extension of our super-midsize fleet will continue to differentiate NetJets as the worldwide leader in private aviation.”