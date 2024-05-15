Trump’s 757 Clips Bizjet At West Palm Beach

Donald Trump’s private Boeing 757 clipped a parked business jet owned by VistaJet at West Palm Beach Airport on Sunday morning. It hasn’t been confirmed the former president was on board, but the mishap occurred after the plane landed at about 1:20 a.m. a few hours after Trump appeared at a rally in New Jersey. It’s also not known if the 757 or the bizjet were significantly damaged.

The FAA released this statement: “A privately owned Boeing 757 landed safely at West Palm Beach International Airport around 1:20 a.m. local time on Sunday, May 12. While taxiing, its winglet contacted a parked and unoccupied corporate jet. The incident occurred in an area of the airport where the FAA does not direct aircraft. The FAA is investigating.”