The parallel runway configuration—which may have

staggered or offset thresholds, as well as intersections

with other runways—can allow simultaneous takeoffs

and landings under most conditions. Such runway

configurations are found at airports in all airspace

classes, B through G, and they may include turf surfaces,

too.

They offer operational flexibility a system of intersecting

runways can. But they are different from other

configurations and require appropriate technique and

planning. Are you be prepared to operate safely at one?

The October 2023 Aviation Safety Magazine dives deep

into parallel runway ops, with lifesaving tips on how you

can avoid the tragic mistakes made during a recent mid-

air collision.