The parallel runway configuration—which may have
staggered or offset thresholds, as well as intersections
with other runways—can allow simultaneous takeoffs
and landings under most conditions. Such runway
configurations are found at airports in all airspace
classes, B through G, and they may include turf surfaces,
too.
They offer operational flexibility a system of intersecting
runways can. But they are different from other
configurations and require appropriate technique and
planning. Are you be prepared to operate safely at one?
The October 2023 Aviation Safety Magazine dives deep
into parallel runway ops, with lifesaving tips on how you
can avoid the tragic mistakes made during a recent mid-
air collision.