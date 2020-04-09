Best of the Web: An Idled Airline Fleet

Aviation has suffered its downturns, but nothing like the rapid impact of covid-19 on world airline fleets. Thousands of aircraft are parked, as detailed in this video from the Ishrion Aviation YouTube channel.
I fear that if economic activity isn’t resumed soon, we will be facing a worldwide depression the likes of which we never could have imagined. I am more concerned about this than I am the virus.
Me too! They really stuck it to the rest of the world!
Wow. It’s one thing to read or hear about the extent of the airlines reduction in operations, but the video really drives home the true scale of the cutbacks. Considering how long it will take to reactivate each one of those planes, it is going to be a very long time before the airlines return to full capacity, eve if the customers are there. The true return to “normal” will come when an effective vaccine is developed and rolled out to the world population. Considering the amount of research being done, I’m guessing it will be much quicker than the usual 18 months to get regulatory approval. The problem is that, while this is the first global pandemic in modern times, it won’t be the last. The extreme level of mobility of the global population virtually guarantees any highly contagious disease will spread faster than governments’ abilities to control its spread. Airlines are the best mechanism for rapid spread. The challenge for air carriers is to see if they can develop effective means for addressing that issue, just as they did following 9/11 for combating terrorism.