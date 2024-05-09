U.S. House Agrees On Extension For FAA Reauthorization Bill

Acting ahead of this this Friday’s (May10) midnight deadline, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a one-week extension yesterday (May 8) for a five-year reauthorization agreement. The short-term “patch” came as the Senate works to reach agreement on the bill. FAA reauthorization is considered the last “must pass” measure facing Congress before this fall.

The House measure to extend the deadline to May 17 prevailed with a vote of 385-24-1 and was sent to the Senate for consideration. According to a report by The Hill, senators have been negotiating for days and have not been able to reach a consensus due to a number of proposed “non-germane” amendments that have nothing to do with aviation, transportation or the substance of FAA reauthorization.

Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., said there had been no progress on the non-germane amendments, saying the short-term extension would give lawmakers more time to work through their differences. He said, “It just gives us a little breathing room. I think the goal has been to try to drive through and get a resolution out of the Senate yet this week, but at least now, if necessary, it can be punted.”