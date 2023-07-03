Helicopter Services Inc. Adds Aircraft Completions To GSA Contract

“We’re excited to help even more public safety and government agency clients achieve easier, ready access to our completion services,” says HSI General Manager Mike Crossland.

Importantly, HSI is the only company on the GSA marketplace focused solely on the helicopter industry.

“Because we service helicopters only, our focus and expertise are not divided,” says Robin Crossland. “Our mechanics and management put emphasis on customer support and their needs, bringing experience and the knowledge backing it for these key rotary wing programs.”

Airborne public safety agencies, private owners and aerial applicators all rely on HSI.

“With GSA offerings, buyers are guaranteed most-favored pricing when purchasing, and because GSA contract holders have been through extensive vetting, municipalities can sole-source via the GSA contract, avoiding delays seen in burdensome bidding processes.”

Due to GSA rules and requirements, buyers are assured they are not overpaying, adds Crossland. HSI is capable of performing the completion or managing it if a specific vendor is desired.

Agencies choosing HSI for their completion and service needs include Missouri Department of Conservation, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, City of Austin, New York City DOHMH, Florida Keys Mosquito Control District, Houston Police Department, Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, East Baton Rouge Mosquito Abatement and others.

“HSI is there for the sale, the completion and subsequent support; our services do not end once the PO is issued, or the helicopter is delivered.”

Dealing with one source like HSI makes communication easier according to Mike Crossland. “As a small independent company, we have the ability to handle change orders in a simplified, direct manner. These decisions are made in house with no need to go through multiple management layers seen elsewhere in the completions business.”

Results matter in aviation, and HSI technicians back their high quality completion and service efforts with Airbus, Bell, Robinson, Rolls Royce and Safran factory training among many others.

HSI recognizes each customer’s specific program needs and leverages experience with the most popular airborne components. Thanks to many Life Safety and Law Enforcement completions, technicians are well versed in the Goodrich Hoist, Wescam, MX-10, Geneva Panel, Shot Over, ARS, SpectroLab, Illuminator and Trakka searchlights.

HSI is a proud Airbus Authorized reseller, Garmin Dealer, U.S. sales rep for HeliTowCart, Genesys Aerosystems Dealer, Freeflight Systems Dealer, StartStick Dealer, Robinson Dealer and Service Center, Avidyne Dealer among many fine brands.

“Putting the client first remains our focus from start to finish, in completions and service alike,” adds Mike Crossland.