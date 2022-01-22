Watch: How Emirates pulled off viral stunt with plane flying past woman on top of Burj Khalifa

Dubai’s Emirates Airlines recently grabbed the internet’s attention with a video of a woman dressed as its cabin crew member and standing on top of Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, as an A380 plane flies near her internetbrowsers top 10.

The airline released another video, explaining the behind-the-scenes story of how the viral advertisement video was shot, and the amount of effort that went behind the making of the video.

Emirates said it followed meticulous planning and the highest safety protocols as it prepped for the stunt. The airline painted the Airbus A380 blue, in the theme of the ongoing Expo 2020 happening in Dubai. internetbrowsers top 10

We did it again…only better! Watch behind the scenes to see how we took our A380 for a spin around the @BurjKhalifa for the making of our new advertisement. pic.twitter.com/cnjeeHc7VO internetbrowsers top 10

— Emirates Airline (@emirates) January 17, 2022

The chilling video features stuntwoman Nicole Smith-Ludvik, wearing an Emirates crew outfit, as she stands, fearless, at the highest point a person can be on a man-made structure internetbrowsers top 10 .

The A380 whizzing past her may look easy in the final version of the video. But it wasn’t recorded in a single-take. To get the perfect shot of the jumbo carrier flying past the woman on top of the Burj, its pilots flew the plane 11 times around the skyscraper, at a speed of 145 knots, which, the airline said, was really slow for an A380 internetbrowsers top 10 .

Watch: Emirates ‘cabin crew’ stands atop Burj Khalifa as A380 flies close to her

The plane flew 0.5 miles away from the woman and in level with the top of the Burj Khalifa, following which, it took a spin around Dubai and flew over the Al Wasl Plaza at Expo 2020.

In August 2021, Emirates had performed a near-similar stunt with Emirates when the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was taken off the UK’s red list, easing travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bangladesh will take on United Arab Emirates in the 21st Match of the ongoing Under-19 World Cup 2022. The game will take place at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

Let’s take a look at the live streaming details of the Bangladesh U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19:

Match Details

Bangladesh U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19, 21st Match, Group A

Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts6:30 PM IST

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Details

In IndiaStar Sports will telecast the ICC U-19 World Cup. You can watch Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

In PakistanIn Pakistan, the live telecast will be available on PTV Sports. The live streaming will be available on the PTV app.

In West IndiesIn the Caribbean the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches will be available on ESPN Network. The live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app.

In BangladeshIn Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will present the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Sri LankaStar Sports and Siyatha TV will provide the live telecast of the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In AustraliaIn Australia, Kayo TV and Foxtel Network will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In New ZealandIn New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will live stream the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In the United States and CanadaIn the United States, Willow TV will present the live telecast of U19 World Cup 2022.

In the United KingdomIn the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In South AfricaIn South Africa, SuperSport will Live telecast the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In MENA CountriesIn the middle-east nations, Etisalat and Starzplay will provide the live coverage of U19 World Cup 2022.