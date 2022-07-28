AirVenture 2022: Twilight Flight Fest

For those who want more action at AirVenture, but want it in a relaxing, more intimate environment, the Twilight Flight Fest at the Fun Fly Zone is exactly what they’re looking for. On Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday evenings attendees are treated to a 90 minute airshow featuring STOL demos, the Airythmia Paramotor Demonstration Team, Red Bull Skydivers and extreme radio-controlled aircraft 3D demos. In this video, Mariano Rosales catches some of the highlights.
