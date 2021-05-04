Pilatus Delivers 1800th PC-12

Swiss aircraft manufacturer Pilatus announced on Tuesday that it has delivered its 1800th PC-12 single-engine turboprop. According to the company, the PC-12 fleet has logged more than 8 million flight hours since receiving its FAA type certificate 1994, seeing service in areas including executive transport, commuter and regional airline operations, medevac flights, police and border surveillance and cargo transport. Pilatus delivered a total of 82 PC-12s last year.

“The PC-12 programme continues to exceed all expectations originally set for it by Pilatus,” said Pilatus Business Aircraft CEO Thomas Bosshard. “The market response to the PC-12 NGX has been fantastic, and we are seeing many operators of earlier PC-12s, twin turboprops, and light jets making the switch to an aircraft which offers proven reliability, performance and safety combined with the latest in engine and avionics technology.”

The latest PC-12 model, the PC-12 NGX, was introduced at the 2019 National Business Aviation Association Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE). It has a range of 1,803 NM, top cruise speed of 290 knots and full fuel payload of 988 pounds. The PC-12 NGX is powered by the Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6E-67XP engine.