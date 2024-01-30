Mark Baker Stepping Down As AOPA President

AOPA President Mark Baker told staff today that he will be leaving his post when a suitable replacement has been found. Baker, who joined the organization more than 10 years ago, said in an internal email to staff obtained by AVweb that he will be staying on until that process plays out. “I have promised the Board (of Trustees) that I will stay in the left seat for up to two more years, ensuring we have plenty of time to find the right person and make an orderly transition,” he said in the email. He said it will be business as usual as the search goes on.

Other aviation group leaders wished Baker well and thanked him for his work to date. Mark Baker is a world-class aviator with a passion for aviation that is second to none,” said NBAA President Ed Bolen. “It comes as no surprise that he and the AOPA board are taking the time and the appropriate steps to ensure that the current standard of excellence carries forward for many years to come.” General Aviation Manufacturers’ Association President Pete Bunce called Baker a “staunch advocate for general aviation and a great friend – I look forward to flying more with him in the future.”