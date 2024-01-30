Mark Baker Stepping Down As AOPA President

AOPA President Mark Baker told staff today that he will be leaving his post when a suitable replacement has been found. Baker, who joined the organization more than 10 years ago, said in an internal email to staff obtained by AVweb that he will be staying on until that process plays out. “I have promised the Board (of Trustees) that I will stay in the left seat for up to two more years, ensuring we have plenty of time to find the right person and make an orderly transition,” he said in the email. He said it will be business as usual as the search goes on.
Other aviation group leaders wished Baker well and thanked him for his work to date. Mark Baker is a world-class aviator with a passion for aviation that is second to none,” said NBAA President Ed Bolen. “It comes as no surprise that he and the AOPA board are taking the time and the appropriate steps to ensure that the current standard of excellence carries forward for many years to come.” General Aviation Manufacturers’ Association President Pete Bunce called Baker a “staunch advocate for general aviation and a great friend – I look forward to flying more with him in the future.”
Having only been an AOPA member since 2006, I can’t say how his tenure was in the grand scheme of things, but I do have a few thoughts. He did seem to be more accessible than his predecesor, Craig Fuller, at least initially, but he also put an end to the AOPA Summit/Expo and replaced them with the Fly-Ins, which I found quite underwhelming and disappointing. My overall impression was that he was just ok: not great but not terrible, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
Mark did a credible job as AOPA boss. He guided us thru the process of the pandemic, with minimal losses. Thanks. The next step in leadership should be to bring in a more youthful focus. Yes LSA, basic med, and MOSIAC are helping but not the young and/or potential pilots.
LSA did not result in the cost benefits expected. 100LL replacement is still not here. The ability to use autogas went away with ethanol gas. We need focused leadership to help the GA public.
Can’t be gone soon enough. He ran AOPA as if it was a publicly traded company and not an non profit advocacy organization. Corp America was his background so no doubt it was in his style. Craig Fuller was just a place holder after Phil Boyer. Phil was the best AOPA President ever. Baker acquiesced to every typical woke feel good mandate or political wind that came along just like a typical publicly traded CEO would do. Membership has fallen a full third under his tenure. His $1.65 million dollar salary was found by many of us former members as obscene for what he brought to the table. I was a member from 1972 to 1978 then again from 1992 until I withdrew my life membership in 2022 at which time I pulled AOPA from our legacy planning.
I agree, Miles. I was a member from the 80’s until this year when I joined the 1/3 of membership who also gave up theirs. I, too, view Mr Baker’s salary as obscene. I USED to feel that anyone who is a pilot needed to belong both to EAA and AOPA but this year I’d had enough. I’m going to become a life member of EAA and that’s that. THEY represent my interests while AOPA just talks a lot. They DO do a few good things but when they raised their membership fees, I decided I didn’t need ’em anymore after I checked out his compensation. Now, I’d like to know what retirement compensation he’ll be getting …
(AOPA) Expenses totaled $46 million, with the largest expenses reported to be compensation ($25 million), fees for services – primarily other with no detail provided ($5 million), printing, mail, magazine, and dues ($5 million), office-related expenses ($4 million), and advertising and promotion ($2 million).
213 employees received $25 million in compensation, which equates to an average compensation of $117,000. However, only 61 employees received more than $100,000 with the 10 most highly compensated reported to be:
$1,628,359: Mark Baker, CEO and President
$ 570,138: James W Coon, SVP, Government Affairs
$ 455,699: Justine A Harrison, SVP, General Counsel (from 8/19)
$ 437,782: Thomas B Haines, SVP, Media and Outreach
$ 372,645: Gregory L Cohen, SVP, Administration
$ 346,049: Erica Saccoia, SVP, Finance
$ 305,582: Richard G McSpadden, Executive Director, ASI
$ 287,378: John D Hamilton, VP, Information Technology
$ 281,113: Elizabeth A Tennyson, Executive Director, You Can Fly
$ 271,740: Kenneth A Mead, EVP, General Counsel (to 12/19)
The 10 most highly compensated employees received $5 million in compensation, which means the remaining 203 employees received $20 million, which equates to an average of just under $100,000 each. 7 of the 10 most highly compensated employees are male while 3 are female.
Mark Baker was the most highly compensated employee at more than $1.6 million, and more than $1 million higher than the next most highly compensated employee. In previous years, the Form 990’s report Mr. Baker received the following compensation:
$1,517,015 (2019)
$1,412,275 (2018)
$1,468,517 (2017)
$1,212,014 (2016)
$ 960,461 (2015)
$ 782,702 (2014)
Since 2014, Mr. Baker’s compensation has more than doubled although revenue has only increased about 15% (from $39 million in 2014 to $46 million in 2020).
Meanwhile, over at EAA with nearly identical revenues of $44.3M:
Key Employees and OfficersCompensation Related Other
Jack Pelton (Ceo/Chairman Of The Board) $320,124 $172,375 $79,687
Brian Wierzbinski (Executive Vp/Cfo) $243,777 $81,259 $62,351
Rick Larsen (Vp Communities & Memb Program) $241,306 $4,925 $47,723
Sean Elliott (Vp Advocacy & Safety) $222,219 $0 $48,296
Karen Kryzaniak (Vp Risk Management & Hr) $213,783 $0 $32,582
James Busha (Vp Memb, Marketing, Publications) $206,224 $0 $41,309
Douglas Macnair (Vp Government Relations) $181,944 $0 $27,271
Thomas Moule (Director, It) $163,606 $0 $33,479
David Goelzer (Attorney Thru 7/20) $154,130 $0 $27,276
Dennis Dunbar (Director, Aircraft Ops. Thru 7/20) $120,216 $0 $25,530
Tony Wihlm (Director, Finance) $116,653 $20,586 $42,569
Charles Becker (Director, Communitites & Chapters) $101,656 $0 $23,819