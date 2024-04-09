U.S. Senator Calls Out FAA For ‘Major’ National Security Breaches

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), who co-chairs the Senate Caucus on International Narcotics Control released a report yesterday (April 8) on alleged loopholes in the FAA registration process that enable “drug cartels and bad actors” to widely use covertly registered aircraft to threaten U.S. national security and enable global drug trafficking.

Grassley said, “While Americans rely on the Federal Aviation Administration to provide smooth transport from point A to point B, criminals are taking advantage of the system to transport illicit goods and make a profit. The FAA’s stubborn habit of rubber stamping registrants leaves the door open for drug traffickers and would-be terrorists to wreak havoc in the U.S. and abroad. FAA’s failure is contributing to the drug crisis, burdening law enforcement, and creating a major national security risk. I’ll be pushing to hold the FAA accountable and advocating for a legislative solution to put a stop to this abuse.”

Grassley’s summary of the report’s findings alleges that criminals use shell companies and noncitizen trusts to register aircraft in the U.S., “which cartels often use to transport and deliver elicit drugs.” The summary adds that the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) recommended “basic fixes” in 2020 such as: expanding information sharing from [aircraft] registrants; verifying applicants’ information and eligibility; improving data collection and analysis of FAA registrants and aircraft owners; and enhancing coordination with law enforcement.

Grassley claims the FAA has implemented only three of 20 GAO recommendations involving shoring up the aircraft registration process.