General Aviation Accident Bulletin, June 19, 2023

March 5, 2023, West Palm Beach, Fla.

Diamond Aircraft DA40 Star

At 2125 Eastern time, the airplane was substantially damaged when it collided with terrain during an attempted go-around. Both pilot-rated occupants were fatally injured. Visual conditions prevailed.

Two witnesses, both of whom knew the occupants and one of whom was a rated pilot, were waiting on the ramp for the airplane to arrive. The pilot-rated witness reported observing the airplane approach Runway 10 and then begin the go-around at the intersection of Runways 10/28 and 4/22, which is about 800 feet from Runway 10’s approach end. It had descended no lower than 20 to 30 feet AGL and did not touch down. He reported the engine was “constantly smooth” and noted the airplane climbed no higher than between 200 and 250 feet AGL. When at or just past the departure end of the runway, the airplane banked to the right, stalled and rolled inverted.

The other witness, a student pilot, noted the airplane banked right, the nose leveled off and it then entered a steep turn of 60 degrees bank. When the nose of the airplane was pointed back toward them, the right wing stalled and the airplane became inverted. He also stated that it never sounded like full power was applied.

March 7, 2023, Winter Haven, Fla.

Piper J3C Cub/PA-28-161 Warrior II

The two airplanes collided in mid-air at about 1400 Eastern time. The flight instructor and pilot receiving instruction aboard each airplane were fatally injured. Visual conditions prevailed.

The float-equipped Cub was returning to a local seaplane base for a water landing and was not equipped with a radio. The seaplane base was adjacent to the local airport. The Warrior was performing power-off 180-degree landing maneuvers to Runway 29. Four seconds after the Warrior announced a left turn to the base leg of the Runway 29 traffic pattern, the airplanes collided nearly straight-on. Recorded ADS-B data reveal the collision occurred at about 575 feet MSL. Surveillance video footage showed no altitude or heading changes immediately before the collision. Both airplanes impacted a lake east of the approach end of Runway 29.

March 7, 2023, Miami, Fla.

Cessna 172M Skyhawk

At about 1722 Eastern time, the airplane was substantially damaged during an off-field landing following engine failure. The flight instructor and student pilot were not injured. Visual conditions prevailed.

The flight instructor later said the engine began to make a “knocking” noise followed by a total loss of oil pressure. The engine then seized and the propeller stopped. They were unable to return to an airport and made a forced landing in the Everglades National Park. The nosewheel dug into the soft/wet terrain and the airplane slowly flipped over. A portion of the nose landing gear separated from the airframe.

March 10, 2023, La Veta, Colo.

Zenith Zodiac 601XL

The airplane was substantially damaged at about 1045 Mountain time during an off-field landing following engine failure. The pilot and passenger received minor injuries. Visual conditions prevailed.

The pilot had just purchased the airplane and was in the process of flying it to Texas. Shortly after takeoff, when the airplane was about 400-500 feet AGL, the engine lost all power. When the airplane was about 100 feet AGL, it stalled and impacted terrain.

March 12, 2023, Castroville, Calif.

Cassutt M11 Experimental

At 1505 Pacific time, the airplane was substantially damaged when it crashed into muddy terrain after the pilot lost control. The solo pilot was seriously injured. Visual conditions prevailed.

After conducting clearing turns, the pilot was performing an aileron roll when the airplane suddenly entered an uncommanded high-G maneuver and he lost control. He was able to release his seat belt and parachute to the ground. The pilot later reported the left aileron had departed the airplane.

