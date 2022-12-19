Rolls-Royce Completes UltraFan Build

Rolls-Royce announced on Monday that it has finished assembling its UltraFan technology demonstrator engine. According to the company, the engine has been moved its Testbed 80 facility in Derby, U.K., in preparation for testing, which is slated to begin early next year. The UltraFan demonstrator has a fan diameter of 140 inches and is expected to yield a 25 percent improvement in fuel efficiency compared to Rolls-Royce’s first-generation Trent engine.

“Seeing the UltraFan demonstrator come together and getting ready for test in Testbed 80 is a great way to end the year,” said Rolls-Royce Civil Aerospace President Chris Cholerton. “We have all been waiting for this moment, which is such an important milestone for the programme and for the team who have worked on it.”

Designed for both narrowbody and widebody aircraft, the UltraFan is capable of delivering between 25,000 and 110,000 pounds of thrust. It includes features such as Rolls-Royce’s Advance 3 core architecture and advanced low emissions combustion system (ALECSys), carbon titanium fan blades and a composite casing, advanced ceramic matrix composite (CMC) components and a geared design. Rolls-Royce noted that it is looking at options to transfer technologies from the UltraFan development program to its current Trent engines.